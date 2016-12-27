Industrial area for Shaar Shomron

The Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council and the local councils in Elkana and Oranit signed an agreement on Tuesday that will lead to the establishment of an industrial area in Shaar Shomrom and Nachal Raba, as well as a cemetery to serve the three council areas. The deal also determines the division of municipal tax revenues from the Hanson quarry.

The Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria mediated the agreement, ending years of disagreement between the councils. It is expected to remove a barrier to development in the area.