Minor accused of attacking cops freed from restrictions

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court has overturned restrictions on a minor accused of attacking a Border Guard during a demonstration at the Ofra Junction against the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona. The boy had been under house arrest for 10 days.

The court accepted the claim of the Honenu legal-aid organization that there was not enough evidence to support the attack charge. Even if there was enough evidence, the incident in question was isolated and involved a minor with no prior ctiminal record. The court also rejected the prosecution's request for a delay in implementing the decision.