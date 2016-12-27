IsraelNationalNews.com
  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Biometric ID pilot extended 2 months

By a vote of 8-7, a joint Knesset committee extended by two months, Tuesday, the pilot program for biometric identification.

Committee members demanded retroactive removal of fingerprints from the data base in the future.



