By a vote of 8-7, a joint Knesset committee extended by two months, Tuesday, the pilot program for biometric identification.
Committee members demanded retroactive removal of fingerprints from the data base in the future.
11:50
News BriefsKislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
Biometric ID pilot extended 2 months
