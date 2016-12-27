Ban for Photoshopped pig on Temple Mount overturned

The Jerusalem District Court overturned, Tuesday, the 10-day ban from the Temple Mount imposed on Temple Mount activist Haim Brosh following the Facebook posting of a Photoshopped picture of a pig on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Ruling on an appeal of a Magistrates Court decision, the district-court judge accepted Brosh's technical arguments, comparison to other provocative photos that did not result in legal action and a warning against impingement on his right to freedom of expression. Judge Carmi Mossek said it was not clear why a ban from the Temple Mount was necessary in this case.