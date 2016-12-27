AJC urges Congressional hearings on UN resolution

The American Jewish Congress is urging immediate hearings in the United States Congress, following Friday's anti-Israel vote by the United Nations Security Council. In a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Monday, the AJC said, "There are serious questions that need to be asked of the Obama administration following UN Security Council Resolution 2334, with the US refusing to veto a one-sided, anti-Israel biased resolution that puts Israel in international legal jeopardy...."

Saying that US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and White House security advisor Ben Rhodes should explain the process which led to their actions and comments, particularly in light of questions being raised, the statement concluded, "Further, there are worrying reports circulating of additional harmful resolutions at the UNSC, so we strongly believe that the American people deserve to be aware of the Obama Administration's intentions and their change in policy towards the State of Israel."