Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba has announced that doctors have pronounced the death of a man about the age of 40 who was brought there in critical condition suffering from hypothermia.
The man was found outside a building in Ramat Hasharon.
News BriefsKislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
Hypothermia victim dies
