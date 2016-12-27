IsraelNationalNews.com
10:33
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Hypothermia victim dies

Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba has announced that doctors have pronounced the death of a man about the age of 40 who was brought there in critical condition suffering from hypothermia.

The man was found outside a building in Ramat Hasharon.



