Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 George Michael had Jewish roots In a June 2008 interview, Michael, who passed away over the weekend, told the Los Angeles Times that his maternal grandmother was Jewish but married a non-Jewish man and raised her children with no knowledge of their Jewish background due to her fear during the period of World War II.



