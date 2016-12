The Be'er Sheva' District Labor Court has overturned an agreement between the port of Ashdod and its workers' committee regarding the number of workers assigned to unload cement from ships after it was determined that the numbers were fictitious.

Judge Tzvi Frenkel called the agreement a waste of public funds which should not be assisted. He said that while it was inevitable that the agreement be deemed illegal, he said that would not be discussed because of it being voided.