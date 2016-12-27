09:32 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Hermon recreation site remains closed The Mount Hermon recreation center remained closed on Tuesday because of stormy conditions. Nearly half a meter of snow has piled up in the last 24 hours at the site's upper level while 30 centimeters were reported at the lower level .



