  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Hermon recreation site remains closed

The Mount Hermon recreation center remained closed on Tuesday because of stormy conditions.

Nearly half a meter of snow has piled up in the last 24 hours at the site's upper level while 30 centimeters were reported at the lower level .



