News Briefs

Snow started falling on Mount Hermon and the northern Golan Heights, Tuesday morning. The Water Authority announced that the water level of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee rose a centimeter during the last 24 hours and now stands at 213.66 meters below sea level.

Tuesday's forecast calls for occasional showers and a chance of thunderstorms from other parts of the north to the northern Negev with a risk of flooding in the Mediterranean coastal plain and the Judean Desert. Strong winds are expected with a chance of haze in the south. It will be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of isolated rain. Partly cloudy and slightly warmer but still unseasonably cold on Wednesday with a chance of very light rain along the coast. Scattered showers are expected along the coast and in the north on Thursday. Clear to partly cloudy on Friday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a chance of rain, mainly in the north and along the coast.

Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 7Celsius/44Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 12C/53F; Golan Heights: 8/46;

Haifa: 11/51; Tel Aviv: 13/55; Be'er Sheva': 14/57;

Dead Sea, Eilat: 18/64