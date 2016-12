07:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Coast Highway flooded near Atlit The northbound lanes of Route 2 were closed to traffic at the Atlit Interchange, Tuesday morning, due to flooding on the highway. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



► ◄ Last Briefs