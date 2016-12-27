1 Dead, 3 injured in Nazareth fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in the fourth storey of a residential building on Khalat Ad-Dir Street in Nazareth.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the apartment after firefighters rescued a two-year-old boy, who was sent to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula in serious condition. A three-year-old was taken to the English Hospital in light-to-moderate condition. Also taken to the hospital was a girl, whose condition was not given. A woman in the apartment was not adversely affected.