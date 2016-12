05:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Jewish MLB players to visit Israel Ten Jewish Major League Baseball players will visit Israel in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, JTA reported on Monday. The players, who will be part of Team Israel, will practice on baseball fields in Israel and meet with local Israel Association of Baseball (IAB) players. Read more



