Syrian army bombs spring providing water to Damascus

The Syrian army escalated its aerial bombing of a rebel-held valley northwest of Damascus on Monday night, in an offensive to recapture the strategic area where a major spring provides most of the capital's water supplies, rebels and residents told the Reuters news agency.

They said the army shelled and bombarded several towns in Wadi Barada valley about 18 km (11 miles) northwest of the capital. They added that the aerial bombing has put out of commission the main Ein al Fija spring's water pumping station which provides around 65 percent of the water to the capital's neighborhoods.