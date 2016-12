Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, who carried out last week’s truck attack in Berlin, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, i24news reported on Monday, citing a source close to the investigation.

"A man corresponding to the killer was spotted on the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, on a platform at the (Lyon-Part-Dieu) station wearing a cap and backpack," the source said, confirming media reports. "He appears alone in these images."