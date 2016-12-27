Russia: Only direct talks can bring peace

Despite being one of the 14 member-states of the Security Council to vote in favor of the anti-Israel resolution last week, Russia said on Monday that the only way to achieve a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) is through direct negotiations.

“Our experience shows convincingly that a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is only possible through direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis without any preconditions,” said a statement from the foreign ministry in Moscow.