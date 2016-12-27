Fatah to intensify efforts to end 'occupation'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party on Monday welcomed the anti-Israel resolution passed last week by the UN Security Council and vowed to intensify its efforts to end “Israeli occupation”.

"The door remains open to international activity meant to establish the national rights of the Palestinian people towards strengthening the efforts that aim to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state with its capital in East Al-Quds in the 1967 borders," said Fatah’s Central Committee following a meeting in Ramallah.