Trump to meet Republic of Congo President

Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou will meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing political turmoil crisis in Libya and other African issues, Sassou's spokesman said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Sassou's spokesman Thierry Moungalla, in a post on Twitter, noted that the two men were meeting. He did not give any other details about the meeting plans and representatives for Trump's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking to confirm the meeting.