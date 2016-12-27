IsraelNationalNews.com
01:15
  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Trump: The UN is 'so sad'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to criticize the United Nations.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” he tweeted.



