23:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Soccer: Bnei Sakhnin defeats Maccabi Haifa 2-1 The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team on Monday evening defeated Maccabi Haifa by a score of 2-1. The game, which was held at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, was part of week 15 in the Israeli Premier League.



