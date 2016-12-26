The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team on Monday evening defeated Maccabi Haifa by a score of 2-1.
The game, which was held at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, was part of week 15 in the Israeli Premier League.
News BriefsKislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16
Soccer: Bnei Sakhnin defeats Maccabi Haifa 2-1
