  Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16

Soccer: Bnei Sakhnin defeats Maccabi Haifa 2-1

The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team on Monday evening defeated Maccabi Haifa by a score of 2-1.

The game, which was held at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, was part of week 15 in the Israeli Premier League.



