PM: Our people are cast from a special material

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was among a number of people who attended a salute to fire and rescue workers and other emergency personnel in Haifa Monday evening,

The salute was planned last month's fires around the city. Reacting also to Sunday's fire at the Haifa Bay oil refineries, Netanyahu said, ''A month ago and yesterday, there was a lot of black here - and now there's a lot of light [which rhyme in Hebrew -ed], Focusing on the cooperation witnessed during the November fires, he said, "Our wonderful nation showed once again that it is cast from a special material. What care! What concern for others! I am proud of our citizens from all communities - Jewish and non-Jewish one - and we won't let any fire to burn the bridges between us and our relationships with one another. We are all citizens of one country - and our fate is one."