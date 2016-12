22:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kiev: Summoning of ambassador produces goodwill meeting The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eli Belotserkovsky for clarification, Monday, after Israel cancelled Tuesday's scheduled visit of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Israeli over Ukraine's vote against Israel on Friday at the United Nations Security Council. Following the ministry's defense of its differences of opinion with Israel, the tone of the meeting changed. Read more



