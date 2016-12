19:39 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Iran incorporates S300 into air-defense drill Iran started its Velayat Skies 7 air-defense drill on Monday. ISRAELDEFENSE reports the five-day drill will include the Russian S-300 long-range missile-based anti-aircraft defense system, which the Moscow government sold to the Islamic Republic over Israel's objections.



