Will Israeli, British PMs meet in Davos?

(AFP) There have been reports that Israel cancelled a planned meeting at next month's World Economic Forum in Davos between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and British counterpart Theresa May in the wake of Friday's vote against Israel at the United Nations Security Council.

It was unclear, however, whether there was any official meeting planned and if it was indeed called off. British deputy ambassador to Israel Tony Kay declined to comment in detail. He told AFP, "We want to have conversations with our Israeli counterparts at all levels... to talk about regional and other security challenges and opportunities and to develop the very, very strong UK-Israel bilateral relationship."