16:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Man charged for WhatsApp incitement over Amona Read more



The Jerusalem District Attorney indicts a 25-year-old man from Mevaseret Zion for incitement to violence using WhatsApp. ► ◄ Last Briefs