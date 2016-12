16:03 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Ukraine: The text of the resolution is balanced Read more



Despite Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's displeasure at Ukraine's complicity in Friday's anti-Israel United Nations Security Council resolution's passage, Ukraine stands by its vote. ► ◄ Last Briefs