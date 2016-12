16:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16 Rivlin to light Hanukkah candles in Beit El President Reuven Rivlin arrived in Beit El, Monday afternoon. Rivlin visited a scenic overlook and talked with members of the local council. He is scheduled to light the candles for the third night of Hanukkah with Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, the head of the Samarian Jewish community's high yeshiva.



