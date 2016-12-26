IsraelNationalNews.com
11:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 26, 5777 , 26/12/16

Human skeleton found in Eilat mountains

Police received a report from a hiker who claimed to have seen a human skeleton during a hike along the fence between Israel and Egypt.

Police located the skeleton. The skeleton will be sent to the Abu-Kabir forensic institute.



Last Briefs