The Likud party on Sunday evening blasted Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid, who earlier on Sunday criticized the conduct of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the wake of the anti-Israel resolution passed by the UN Security Council.

Lapid, in a post on Facebook, criticized Netanyahu for reprimanding the United States ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, whose country broke with longstanding protocol and abstained during the vote on the “anti-settlement” resolution.