No immediate details from Netanyahu-Shapiro meeting

No immediate details emerged from Sunday evening's meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Dan Shapiro, the United States ambassador to Israel, according to Agence France Presse.

Netanyahu had called Shapiro in for a reprimand in protest of the United States not vetoing Friday's anti-Israel resolution by the United Nations Security Council as it has in similar occasions in the past. The Foreign Ministry issued similar calls to ambassadors of most of the countries that voted in favor of the resolution.