22:36 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 'This is our land and we returned, never to leave' Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan joined security personnel Sunday evening for a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Hurva Synagogue in Jerusalem's Old City. Responding to Friday's anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council, Rabbi Ben-Dahan said, "I would like to bless you, that we will tell the nations of the world - precisely from the eternal capital of Israel - we did not conquer a foreign country, but this is our country and we returned to it so that we would never leave it again. Whether the nations of the world want it or not, the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. This is our home."



