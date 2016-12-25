MK Peretz: Netanyahu has lost his marbles

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sunday, for saying that politicians from leftist parties "delighted in the anti-Israeli United Nations almost as much as the Palestinian Authority and Hamas." The candidate for chair of the Labor Party said, "Netanyahu has not just lost touch with the world, he has now lost his marbles. The prime minister must apologizes, a moment before he resigns, for his absurd and bizarre attempt to compare the people of the left with Hamas."

Peretz added, "The left was the main force in the creation of the state of Israel and shaping its security, and the best of its sons gave their lives for their contribution to the country's security." He concluded, "Netanyahu, who incites from the portch, must retract his words and apologize and resign. Netanyahu leads incitement as he has in the past, at the end of which we may find a person a gun or a grenade, as was done in the past."