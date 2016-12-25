IsraelNationalNews.com
  Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16

PM to ministers: Don't visit UN Security Council states

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed ministers, Sunday, not to travel to countries who voted for Friday's anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council.

He also told them not to meet with their counterparts from these states.



