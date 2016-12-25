Haifa fire under control

Firefighters gained control, late Sunday afternoon, over a blaze that broke out Sunday morning in the Haifa Bay refineries. The Municipal Environmental Association of Haifa Bay announced that in light of the decline in air pollutants, residents in nearby areas could open their windows.

A firefighting spokesman told Israel Defense Forces Radio a special foam allowed control over the blaze and cooling of the walls of the fuel tanks to prevent another rekindling of the fire. Preliminary indications are that the fire was caused by static electricity during emptying of the tanks, which appeared to be fuller than originally thought.