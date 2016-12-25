NIS 10 million more for youth groups

The Education Ministry has increased the budget for youth groups by ten million shekels to a total of 45 million.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said, "Educating for values ​​is no less important than science education," one of the ministry's four goals. He added, "I believe a lot in youth organizations as the ones who lead and promote education to love the country, contribute to the state and society and significant enlistment in the Israel Defense Forces. Youth organizations from all sectors build afternoon frameworks for children and teenagers which are high in quality and values."