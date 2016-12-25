PMW: Did Fatah thank UN for permission to kill?

Palestinian Media Watch asked, Sunday, is Fatah thanking the 14 members of the United Nations Security Council for Friday's vote against Israel's presence beyond the 1949 Armistice Line because they interpret the UN as granting Fatah permission to kill Israelis? Or is Fatah thanking them because now that the UN declared settlements "illegal" it sees itself free to kill more Israelis?

As evidence, three days ago Fatah's official Facebook page posted a drawing of its map of "Palestine," which includes all of Israel and painted like the Palestinian flag, being used to stab the word "settlement." The text above the image: "#Palestine will defeat the settlement." On Saturday in response to the resolution, Fatah republished the identical image but added a pool of blood at the bottom, and the words "Thank You" above the image, and the names of the 14 countries that voted in favor of the UN resolution. The United States, whose abstention instead of a veto actually enabled the resolution to pass, is not mentioned.

