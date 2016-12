23:39 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5777 , 24/12/16 Kislev 24, 5777 , 24/12/16 Kulanu MK: Obama abstention is 'betrayal' and 'abandonment' Read more



In an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva, Deputy Public Diplomacy Minister talks about Obama's abstention and what Trump can do about it. ► ◄ Last Briefs