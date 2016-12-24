Jeep falls into Jordan River

A private jeep overturned on Saturday in the Jordan Valley, throwing father, mother, and their 3-year-old daughter into the Jordan River.

The toddler, who was critically wounded and suffered hypothermia, was transferred via helicopter to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat. The mother was seriously injured, suffering from concussions.

The father, who was lightly injured, was treated on-site.

Initial investigations show the jeep fell into the river while attempting to turn a sharp corner on the highway.