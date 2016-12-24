Hamas, Islamic Jihad, welcomed on Saturday UN vote on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, saying it would lead to international sanctions on Israel.
On Friday, the UN voted to demand Israel stop all activity in "Palestine."
Tags:UN bias
News BriefsKislev 24, 5777 , 24/12/16
Terror organizations welcome UN resolution
Tags:UN bias
