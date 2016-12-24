IsraelNationalNews.com
Terror organizations welcome UN resolution

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, welcomed on Saturday UN vote on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, saying it would lead to international sanctions on Israel.

On Friday, the UN voted to demand Israel stop all activity in "Palestine."



