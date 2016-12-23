Plane hijacking in Malta ends without injuries

The plane hijacking incident in Malta ended without injuries on Friday, after the hijackers freed all their hostages unharmed and surrendered, Reuters reports.

Television pictures showed two men being led from the aircraft in handcuffs. The prime minister of the tiny Mediterranean island, Joseph Muscat, tweeted "hijackers surrendered, searched and taken into custody".

