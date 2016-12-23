21:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Israel-US Relations - Then and now Arab MK stripped of immunity for alleged treason. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs