Danon: Neither Security Council nor UNESCO can sever the tie between Israel and its land

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, responded harshly to the American decision not to veto the UN Security Council resolution against Israeli "settlements".

“Neither the Security Council nor UNESCO can sever the tie between the people of Israel and the land of Israel,” said Danon.

"It was to be expected that Israel's greatest ally would act in accordance with the values that we share and that they would have vetoed this disgraceful resolution. I have no doubt that the new US administration and the incoming UN Secretary General will usher in a new era in terms of the UN's relationship with Israel," he added.

