Breaking: Security Council approves 'anti-settlement' resolution

The UN Security Council on Friday approved the resolution demanding that Israel halt its construction in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

14 member states voted in favor of the resolution, which was resubmitted by New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela a day after Egypt, which originally submitted it, withdrew it.

The United States abstained from the vote and did not use its veto power to stop the resolution.

