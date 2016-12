Incoming Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer on Friday urged the Obama administration to veto the UN Security Council resolution that calls for an end to Israeli “settlements”.

A vote on the resolution is expected on Friday at around 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

