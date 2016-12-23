Security Council set to vote on 'anti-settlement' resolution

The UN Security Council is set to vote on Friday on the resolution demanding that Israel halt its construction in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

Four member states of the Council – New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela – resubmitted the resolution, despite the fact that Egypt, which originally submitted it, withdrew it on Thursday.

The vote is expected to take place at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday afternoon (9:00 p.m. Israel time).

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)