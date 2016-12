12:00 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 'Ghattas and associates are a threat to security of Israel' Read more



Defense Minister hopes Supreme Court will allow Knesset to ban Balad party from running in elections after MK smuggled phones to terrorists.