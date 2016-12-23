Four Security Council members give Egypt an ultimatum

New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal told Egypt on Thursday that if it did not clarify by midnight on Friday whether it planned to call a vote on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli “settlements”, then they reserved the right to move ahead with the text, Reuters reported.

“In the event that Egypt decides that it cannot proceed to call for vote on December 23 or does not provide a response by the deadline, those delegations reserve the right to table the draft… and proceed to put it to vote ASAP,” the four council members said in a note to Egypt, seen by the news agency.