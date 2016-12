05:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16 Police: Elderly man distributed anti-Jewish fliers in Montana Read more



Man in his 70s believed to the person who distributed American Nazi Party fliers in residential neighborhoods of Missoula, Montana. ► ◄ Last Briefs