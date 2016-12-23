Expert: Europe should learn from Israel

Middle East expert Dr. Dror Manor told Arutz Sheva on Thursday that he believes that the recent terrorist attacks in Europe will change the face of the continent.

"Germany, France and Britain are in a difficult situation. The Europeans need to wake up from their naiveté and strengthen their security and defense systems. Maybe they ought to learn from Israel," Manor said, noting that Europeans have for years advocated for equal rights and human rights, resulting in the intensification of fundamentalist movements.