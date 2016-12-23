IsraelNationalNews.com
04:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 23, 5777 , 23/12/16

Australian police foil Christmas attacks in Melbourne

Police in Australia have arrested seven suspects who were allegedly planning a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Melbourne on Christmas Day, an official said late on Thursday (Friday morning local time), according to The Associated Press.

The seven men had been inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group, and had reportedly planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.



Last Briefs